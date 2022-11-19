Watch Now
Capuchin Soup Kitchen gears up for upcoming holiday season

Capuchin Soup Kitchen.jpg
Capuchin Soup Kitchen<br/><br/>
Capuchin Soup Kitchen gears up for 2022 holiday season.<br/><br/>
Posted at 8:55 AM, Nov 19, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — You can help make Thanksgiving and Christmas brighter for guests of the Capuchin Soup Kitchen and their families.

The goal for both holidays is to feed bodies, nourish spirits and strengthen communities.

This Thanksgiving, the Capuchin Soup Kitchen will be providing meals for thousands of guests. At the Capuchin Services Center on Mt. Elliott near I-94, about 1,300 households will receive a thanksgiving Turkey and a food box with all of the items to prepare a thanksgiving meal at home. At the Soup Kitchen’s Conner location, volunteers will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal for guests.

The Soup Kitchen is also launching its Capuchin Christmas Cheer warm item drive. The public can log onto CapuchinChristmas.org to purchase items from a wish list. Items needed include gloves, hats and warm socks. The Soup Kitchen is also launching a Giving Tuesday appeal to raise funds to purchase new appliances. The appliances are given to families in metro Detroit recovering from a disaster such as a flood or fire. Visit the Capuchin Soup Kitchen Facebook page for details or to donate.

Show you care this holiday season by spreading Christmas cheer among your neighbors facing challenging circumstances around the holidays.

