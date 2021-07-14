Celebrating National Ice Cream Month with Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan

(WXYZ) — July is National Ice Cream Month and a cold treat can be great when it's hot outside, but it may not be the best snack choice.

Shanthi Appelo, a registered dietitian from Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan, joined 7 Action News to talk about what to watch for at the grocery store. She also made a vegan frozen dessert with just a few ingredients.

For more, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.

Michigan Cherry Chocolate Vegan "Ice Cream"

Ingredients:

2 cups oat milk

1/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup cashew butter

1 cup whole cherries, finely chopped

3 oz. vegan dark chocolate, chopped

Instructions:

In a high-speed blender, combine oat milk, cashew butter and sugar.

Place contents in a gallon-sized zip bag and place in the freezer, lying flat. Allow to freeze for 4 hours or overnight.

Take bag out of the freezer and allow to soften at room temperature for 15 minutes. Place bag contents in blender, blend to smooth using the tamper if needed, then stir in cherries and chocolate on the low setting.

Place in a freezer-safe container and scoop to serve. This will keep up to a month in the freezer.