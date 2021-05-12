Celebrating National Salad Month with Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan

(WXYZ) — It's National Salad Month and one expert has healthier options for cookouts and people on the go.
Shanthi Appelo, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan, joined 7 Action News to make a grilled Caesar salad, and has some dressings to make at home.
For more, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.
Simple Vinaigrette – Your Way
Ingredients
⦁ 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
⦁ 1/2 cup olive oil
⦁ 1 tbsp water
⦁ 1/2 small shallot, minced
⦁ 1 small clove garlic, minced or pressed
⦁ 2 tsp Dijon mustard
⦁ 1 tsp honey
⦁ Salt and pepper to taste
⦁ Optional – make the dressing your own by adding your choice of herb or fruit (a few chives, a sprig of tarragon, orange peel, strawberry, or another favorite)
Combine all ingredients in a blender and toss with salad.
Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette
Ingredients
⦁ 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
⦁ 1/4 cup olive oil
⦁ 2 tsp sesame oil
⦁ 2 tsp grated ginger
⦁ 2 garlic gloves, pressed
⦁ 1 lime, juiced and zested
Combine all ingredients and whisk in a bowl or in a blender.
Grilled Caesar Salad, serves 4
Ingredients
⦁ 3 heads of Romaine lettuce, base trimmed
⦁ 1/4 cup Caesar dressing
⦁ 4 oz Parmesan cheese, shaved
⦁ 1 cup croutons, lightly crushed
⦁ Spray olive oil
Instructions
1. Start grill and heat to 400-500 degrees F.
2. Wash and dry romaine lettuce leaves. Spray lightly with oil
3. Spray grill grates lightly with oil and apply romaine leaves. Grill for 1-3 minutes on each side, or until grill marks have lightly formed.
4. Transfer leaves to a plate and drizzle with 1 tbsp Caesar dressing, 2 tbsp crushed croutons and 1 oz. shaved Parmesan.