Celebrating National Salad Month with Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan

(WXYZ) — It's National Salad Month and one expert has healthier options for cookouts and people on the go.

Shanthi Appelo, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan, joined 7 Action News to make a grilled Caesar salad, and has some dressings to make at home.

For more, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.

Simple Vinaigrette – Your Way

Ingredients

⦁ 1/4 cup red wine vinegar

⦁ 1/2 cup olive oil

⦁ 1 tbsp water

⦁ 1/2 small shallot, minced

⦁ 1 small clove garlic, minced or pressed

⦁ 2 tsp Dijon mustard

⦁ 1 tsp honey

⦁ Salt and pepper to taste

⦁ Optional – make the dressing your own by adding your choice of herb or fruit (a few chives, a sprig of tarragon, orange peel, strawberry, or another favorite)

Combine all ingredients in a blender and toss with salad.

Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette

Ingredients

⦁ 1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

⦁ 1/4 cup olive oil

⦁ 2 tsp sesame oil

⦁ 2 tsp grated ginger

⦁ 2 garlic gloves, pressed

⦁ 1 lime, juiced and zested

Combine all ingredients and whisk in a bowl or in a blender.

Grilled Caesar Salad, serves 4

Ingredients

⦁ 3 heads of Romaine lettuce, base trimmed

⦁ 1/4 cup Caesar dressing

⦁ 4 oz Parmesan cheese, shaved

⦁ 1 cup croutons, lightly crushed

⦁ Spray olive oil

Instructions

1. Start grill and heat to 400-500 degrees F.

2. Wash and dry romaine lettuce leaves. Spray lightly with oil

3. Spray grill grates lightly with oil and apply romaine leaves. Grill for 1-3 minutes on each side, or until grill marks have lightly formed.

4. Transfer leaves to a plate and drizzle with 1 tbsp Caesar dressing, 2 tbsp crushed croutons and 1 oz. shaved Parmesan.