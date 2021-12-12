Daygold launches 12 days of self-care challenge

(WXYZ) — Portland brand, Daygold, has launched a range of first-of-its-kind neurologist formulated tinctures to help you enjoy a brighter life, naturally.

Having researched plants and their benefits for over 25 years, along with being on the team of doctors to get FDA approval on the first cannabis medicine, board-certified neurologist Dr. Ethan Russo designed Daygold to elevate your quality of life through three thoughtful formulas: Restful Night, Calm Mind, and Easy Relief. Daygold utilizes CBD, CBN, CBG, and THC (< .03%), as well as a dozen botanical terpenes to make each formula natural and effective without intoxicating results.

Great days begin with peaceful nights, so Daygold's Restful Night tincture may help consumers wind down with ease and wake up ready for whatever comes their way. This custom sleepy time blend features Lavender, Clary Sage, Citrus peels, and Eucalyptus to encourage relaxation.

In Calm Mind, aromatic Ylang Ylang works to uplift your mood, while Neroli oil and Ho Wood promote tranquility. The blend also features Lemon to help calm and brighten the mind, because the brand believes a mind at ease makes living in the moment a breeze.

Finally, Daygold designed Easy Relief with the intention of helping people experience an active lifestyle free of discomfort. Infused with soothing Peppermint, calming Ho Wood, and healing Citrus, this blend creates a sense of ease and relief throughout the body and helps support mental and physical well-being.

Each Daygold tincture is physician-formulated and uses 100% natural ingredients, all of which are selected carefully and intentionally for their targeted benefits. Made by people well-respected in their fields, Daygold's hemp-based blends are non-GMO, vegan-friendly, and triple lab-tested.

Daygold's 30mL (1 FL oz.) tinctures retail for $99.00 a bottle and include a 30-day supply. Orders can be placed by visiting daygold.com.

Daygold's 12 Days of Self-Care Challenge

Day 1: Take a walk outside to get some fresh air and see the holiday lights.

Day 2: Try out a 5-minute meditation to center yourself before the hustle and bustle.

Day 3: Tidy and decorate your space to get you in the holiday spirit.

Day 4: Write down a list of all the people you're grateful for this holiday season.

Day 5: While holiday shopping for others, treat yourself to a self-care item.

Day 6: Make an essential oil blend featuring holiday scents like cinnamon, peppermint, frankincense, or cedarwood.

Day 7: Head to bed early. For extra help, try Daygold's Restful Night CBD Oil.

Day 8: Listen to your favorite holiday playlist for 30 minutes while you work.

Day 9: Have a cozy date at home with candles, warm comfort food, and a glass of wine.

Day 10: Send a holiday letter through snail mail to someone you haven't connected with in a while.

Day 11: Drink 64 oz of water and celebrate with hot cocoa at night.

Day 12: Watch your favorite holiday movie with friends or family.

