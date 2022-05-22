DCD's Summer Rum & Street Party returns

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — As temperatures climb, bringing Michiganders back to their favorite outdoor pastimes, Detroit City Distillery (DCD) announces the return of its limited-edition Summer Rum, along with its annual kick-off party, taking place at its outdoor patio encompassing an entire city block on Riopelle Street in Eastern Market. Guests will enjoy a host of special rum drinks, food from Midnight Temple and music all day from DJs spinning with sounds from Blair French, Eddie Logix and John Beltran. Additionally, guests will have a chance to receive a free give-away of a limited-release vinyl compilation titled “Treasure Your Friends” at the party.

As the name suggests, Summer Rum is only available for the summer and will be available from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend at the Distillery, local bars and liquor stores.

Summer Rum is a blend of rums from Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados, Guyana and the U.S. Virgin Islands and is distilled from sugar cane. The nose is full of Jamaican aromatics with ripe banana, pineapple and clove. The light rose gold body has a creamy mouthfeel full of Caribbean fruit notes like papaya, guava, mangos and coconut. The silky-smooth finish offers hints of lime, toffee and French Indie spice.

Summer Rum Street Party – Detroit City Distillery Tasting Room

Date: Sunday, May 29, 12 to 8 PM

Location: 2462 Riopelle Street in Eastern Market - Detroit City Distillery Tasting Room – Indoors and outdoors. The outdoor patio area encompasses an entire city block. You can find more information @detroitcitydistillery on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Cocktail Recipes

Traditional Daiquiri

What it is: A classic rum cocktail invented in town named Daiquiri in Cuba in 1898. It was a favorite of Ernest Hemingway, John F. Kennedy and bartenders everywhere.

What you need: Summer Rum, limes, simple syrup, a shaker and ice

How to make it: In a shaker with ice, combine 2 ounces Summer Rum, ¾ ounces simple syrup, ¾ ounces freshly squeezed lime juice. Shake until well-chilled and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Classic Mojito

What it is: Cuban rum drink that traces its origins back to a 16th-century cocktail named the El Draque, named for Sir Francis Drake, the English sea captain and explorer who visited Havana in 1586.

What you need: Summer Rum, limes, simple syrup, mint, club soda, a shaker and ice

How to make it: Lightly muddle ½ ounces of simple syrup with six mint leaves in the bottom of a large rocks glass. Add two ounces of Summer Rum, ¾ ounces lime juice and ice, and stir. Top with the club soda. Garnish with large mint sprig.

Pina Colada

What it is: A classic rum cocktail that debuted in 1952 at the Caribe Hilton in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico.

What you need: Summer Rum, pineapple juice, lime juice, coconut cream, pineapple wedge

How to make it: Add two ounces of Summer Rum, 1 ½ ounce of cream of coconut, 1 ½ ounce of pineapple juice and ½ ounces of lime juice to a shaker with ice and shake vigorously for 20 to 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled Hurricane glass over pebble ice and garnish with a pineapple wedge.