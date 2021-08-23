Watch
Detroit PAL giving away hundreds of backpacks Tuesday

Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 10:18:17-04

(WXYZ) — Hundreds of backpacks will be available Tuesday, thanks to a donation from Detroit native Brandon Graham -- who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles -- and his wife Carlyne. The family donated 600 bookbags full of school supplies that will be distributed by the Detroit Police Athletic League.

The CEO of Detroit PAL, Robert Jamerson, joined 7 Action News to talk about the donation and Tuesday’s giveaway.

The Team Graham Back to School Backpack Drive is open to K-12 students Tuesday at Detroit PAL headquarters at the Corner Ballpark, 1680 Michigan Ave. in Detroit. Distribution runs from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more on the Detroit Police Athletic League, visit detroitpal.org.

