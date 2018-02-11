Detroit Public Theatre's  third season continues with "Marie and Rosetta"

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Public Theatre’s (DPT’s) third season continues with Marie and Rosetta, opening Feb. 15 and running through March 11, 2018. The musical tells the story of the real-life "godmother of rock and roll" Sister Rosetta Tharpe and that of her young protégée Marie Knight.

Tharpe, who influenced the likes of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Ray Charles, and Jimi Hendrix, was a legend in her time with her fierce guitar playing and unique style of gospel music. In the 30s and 40s she would perform at churches in the morning and at the Cotton Club in the evening. She is a 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Early Influencer Inductee.

Marie and Rosetta features electrifying songs and brings us into Tharpe's first rehearsal with Knight before they set out to become one of the great duos in music history. Show times are posted below:



MARIE AND ROSETTA - Feb. 15 - March 11, 2018; Opening Night: Sat., Feb. 17 at 8:00 p.m.

TICKETS:

Wed, Thu, Fri.: $35

Sunday Matinees: $40

Saturday Nights: $45

Under 35 (Juniors): $20

Over 60 (Seniors): $30

Groups (10 or more): $25

For general information or group sales call DPT at 313-974-7918 or http://www.detroitpublictheatre.org/ The box office number is (313) 576-5111.

