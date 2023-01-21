Detroit Vineyards works with growers as far south as Berrien Springs and as far north as Lake Leelenau.

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Detroit Vineyards produces award winning Michigan Wines through partnering with the best vineyards and farmers in the State. We work with growers as far south as Berrien Springs and as far north as Lake Leelenau.

The winery works with growers as far south as Berrien Springs and as far north as Lake Leelenau. All of its wines are produced from grape to bottle in the company's winery that’s situated in the old Stroh’s factory.

Detroit Vineyards is open Wednesday through Sunday, and invites you to stop (1000 Gratiot Ave. in Detroit) by for a tasting, glass or to pickup your favorite bottles. To learn more, visit https://detroitvineyards.com/