DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Employment BOOST is a metro Detroit business that offers career services, coaching and resume writing company. It also has tips on how graduates can best position themselves for a job in the professional world. This includes:
Resume tips
Ask for reference letters from professors, advisors, etc.
Take a professional headshot
Ensure social media pages are appropriate
How often to follow up after applying
Investing in coaching services
To learn more about Employment BOOST , visit employmentboost.com.