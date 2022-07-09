Watch Now
Employment BOOST helping grads best position themselves for a job in the professional world

How new grads can handle 3 essential post-college questions
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this June 6, 2019, file photo, a graduating senior walks to the graduation ceremony at Paradise High School in Paradise, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 5:31 AM, Jul 09, 2022
DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Employment BOOST is a metro Detroit business that offers career services, coaching and resume writing company. It also has tips on how graduates can best position themselves for a job in the professional world. This includes:

Resume tips
Ask for reference letters from professors, advisors, etc.
Take a professional headshot
Ensure social media pages are appropriate
How often to follow up after applying
Investing in coaching services

To learn more about Employment BOOST , visit employmentboost.com.

