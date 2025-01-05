DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Fanatic U is the official outfitter of Detroit sports.

The shop everything from hoodies and jerseys to baseball caps to jackets representing all of your favorite teams. A list of Fanatic U locations is posted below. To checkout the inventory, visit https://www.fanaticu.com/

Garden City

30409 Ford Rd.

New Year's Day 10am - 4pm

Thurs-Sun (1/2 - 1/5) 10am - 7pm

(734) 762-0893

Southgate

New Year's Day 10am - 4pm

Thurs-Sun (1/2 - 1/5) 10am - 7pm

19180 Eureka Rd.

(734) 281-2336

Detroit

1901 Brush (across from Ford Field ticket office) New Year's Day 10am - 4pm

1/2 - 1/4 11am - 5:30pm

Sunday 1/5 10am - 11:30pm (Vikings vs. Lions at Ford Field)