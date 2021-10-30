Fashion and lifestyle blogger shares last minute Halloween ideas

(WXYZ) — Farrah Davidson is a mommy, fashion and lifestyle blogger, mom of four and practicing dentist from Rochester Hills, Michigan.

When her daughter, London was only ten months old, the mother-daughter duo started, London Had a Little Lamb. Farrah has served as the Style Ambassador for Twelve Oaks Mall- the major shopping destination of Metro Detroit. What began as a platform to showcase London’s daily looks and the things she loves, has over time, become an avenue to celebrate all of life’s enjoyments. The goal of London had a Little Lamb is to inspire women everywhere to be the very best version of themselves.