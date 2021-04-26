Feminine hygiene campaign aiming to help girls and young women in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Making sure girls and young women have the hygiene products they need. It's a serious issue that can have a big impact on their self-esteem.

A campaign to collect items, including tampons and sanitary pads, begins tomorrow in River Rouge.

Organizer Tarence Wheeler of the Tarence Wheeler Foundation joined 7 Action News to talk about the campaign -- and how the issue affects the entire community.

The campaign begins Tuesday and runs through May 24 at River Rouge High School.

Donations can also be shipped to the high school:

1460 W. Coolidge Hwy.

River Rouge, MI 48218

Wheeler will also schedule pickups of hygiene products at (313) 205-9826.