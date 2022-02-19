Watch
Financial expert gives options for repaying student loans

Student loan interest freeze: Check if your loan is eligible
Posted at 5:02 AM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 05:02:53-05

(WXYZ) — It’s been over a month since the federal government announced the pause on student loan payments was being extended to May 1, 2022.

While many are hoping for another extension, government leaders have signaled that borrowers take this extra time to prepare for payments to resume. For some student loan borrowers exploring their options, a cash-out refinance may be the answer.

David Hall, president and CEO of Hall Financial, shares tips on how homeowners can leverage their home’s equity to pay off their student loans when payment requirements resume. To learn more Hall Financial, visit callhallfirst.com.

