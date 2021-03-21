FREEDOM: An Immersive Drive Through Passover Experience

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — In preparation for Passover, Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan is taking you back in time to ancient Egypt. It's time to experience what Jewish Ancestors did, so many years ago. Meet Moses and King Pharaoh, see the plagues, feel the miracles, and get ready to taste freedom! A driving virtual experience!

It has been a year of virtual first and now Passover is getting its first and it is called, "FREEDOM" Sunday, March 21st 11am -3pm and 5pm-8pm, Monday, March 22nd 2pm -5pm and 6pm - 8pm and Tuesday, March 23rd 2pm -5pm and 6pm - 8pm. The immersive drive through experience will take place at 4000 Town Center in Southfield.

Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov, vice-president of Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan has described it as a drive thru event, with a live theatrical cast, special effects and festive lights with magical visuals. The experience is approximately 30 minutes upon entering the site. To be covid compliant no one can leave the car and no food other than what you bring for your own families inside your own vehicle.Families only need to purchase one ticket per vehicle, valid for up to eight people.

This unique event was created by Rabbi JJ Duchman and allows viewers to actively engage in the stories from the comfort and safety of their vehicle. Families driving through will be transported INTO the story with passengers front and center for each and every scene. Come celebrate the journey that led to freedom and the holiday of Passover.

Every part of this drive-through event was designed with safety in mind. Attendees can participate in each part of the experience, from the drive-through to the photo op, from inside their vehicle. Masks are required for passengers who choose to roll down their windows at any point.

Visit www.freedomdetroit.com to reserve your ticket.