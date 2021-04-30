Greenfield Village open for the season

(WXYZ) — It's a chance to step back in time in Dearborn. Greenfield Village is open for the season at The Henry Ford.

Jim Johnson, director of Greenfield Village joined 7 Action News to talk about the programs happening this season, including Motor Muster -- and what visitors can expect when Eagle Tavern reopens in May.

Greenfield Village is open Thursdays through Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. It will be open on Memorial Day.

For more information and to buy tickets, head to thehenryford.org.