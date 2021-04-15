Healthy options for spring with Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan

(WXYZ) — Temperatures will soon be warming up across metro Detroit and Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan has healthy ideas with in-season vegetables to try at home.

Shanthi Appelo, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan, joined 7 action news to make a braised beet and orange salad with goat cheese and walnuts.

The recipe is below. For more, head to ahealthiermichigan.org.

Braised Beet and Orange Salad with Goat Cheese and Walnuts

In-season vegetables: beets and arugula

Recipe notes: Refreshing but earthy appetizer or salad. The dressing is heavier in oil than vinegar as the salad is full of citrus, but a store-bought plain vinaigrette would also taste great. Wearing gloves and avoiding white clothing can be helpful when preparing beets as their bright pigment is known to stain skin and clothing.

Serves 2

Ingredients

For the salad:

4 beets

4 navel oranges

2 blood or raspberry oranges

1/8 cup goat cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup walnuts, toasted and chopped

A handful of arugula leaves

Salt and pepper to taste

For the dressing:

1/3 cup olive oil

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tbsp shallot, finely chopped

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

Clean and scrub beets, removing any dirt or debris. Trim leaves off but leave root intact.

On an aluminum-lined baking sheet, place beets along with the juice and zest of one naval orange, salt and pepper. Cover with aluminum foil and fold the edges tightly with the base foil. Roast beets for 45 minutes or until fork-tender. Let cool, remove top foil and gently remove skin from beets using your fingers. Slice beet to 1/4-inch or desired thickness.

While the beets are braising, remove the peel from the orange varieties using a knife. Slice oranges to ¼ inch or desired thickness. Place on a plate with beets.

Combine all dressing ingredients in a blender and drizzle on salad.

Garnish with arugula leaves, goat cheese, chopped walnuts and salt and pepper to taste.