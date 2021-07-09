Hot Sam's celebrating a century in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Celebrating a century. Hot Sam's Detroit on Monroe Street has been a part of the men's clothing scene -- and part of the community -- for 100 years. And they're celebrating this weekend.

Lauren Stovall, the legacy preserver and business lead for Hot Sam's, joined 7 Action News to talk about Saturday's events. A Black Business Bazaar is set for noon to 5 p.m., on Monroe Street from Randolph to Farmer. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Entertainment Extravaganza, featuring a fashion show, will be happening at Campus Martius.

Hot Sam’s Detroit is at 127 Monroe Street. For more, visit hotsamsdetroit.com.