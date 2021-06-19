Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll to highlight Black-owned businesses on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Juneteenth Jubilee announces the “Juneteenth Jubilee Stroll.”

It's set to take place on Saturday, June 19th from noon until 6 p.m. The event is dedicated to promoting quality education, economics, and community engagement all while highlighting Black-owned businesses on The Livernois Avenue of Fashion. This year the event's organizers are collaborating with the Motor City Business Round Table (MCBRT), the Charles H. Wright Museum, and the Avenue of Fashion Business Association to host a unique shopping day including discounts, tangible benefits, and experiences like pop up artists, DJ’s, etc. for registered shoppers.

Juneteenth Jubilee will have a live podcast interviewing business owner, sponsors, community leaders, and participants throughout the event. The stroll will also include a Black Wellness pop up at Canvas Livernois. The celebration will kick off at 11 a.m. with the street dedication to Marvin Gaye then transition to Livernois Avenue for more festivities at 12 p.m.

General Admission is free with registration. VIP Stroll Tickets can be purchased individually for $15. All proceeds and support from this event will benefit Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit’s (JJD) educational initiatives and Black-owned partner organizations.

For more information, visit https://www.thewright.org/events/juneteenth-jubilee-stroll-juneteenth-jubilee-freedom-weekend

