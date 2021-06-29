Watch
Keeping dogs safe and calm on the Fourth of July

Posted at 10:12 AM, Jun 29, 2021
(WXYZ) — Keeping four-legged friends safe as Fourth of July celebrations begin. Independence Day -- and the week leading up to it -- can be a stressful time for pets, but pet parents can do a few things to keep them calm.

Camp Bow Wow in St. Clair Shores has some advice. Abigail Drouin, a certified dog trainer, and Heidi Slattery, customer relations manager, joined 7 Action News with some advice -- and what to do now, in case a four-legged member of the family runs away during fireworks displays.

