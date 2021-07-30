Watch
Le Rendez-vous du Detroit celebrates the city

Posted at 10:14 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 10:18:33-04

(WXYZ) — Stepping back in time in Detroit. A unique and diverse celebration of the city is happening this weekend at Le Rendez-vous du Detroit at Historic Fort Wayne.

Event chair Elizabeth Bourne joined 7 Action News to talked about French, Metis and Native American influences on the city and the music, dance and food that are planned.

Le Rendez-vouz du Detroit is Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Entrance is $10 per person with kids 12 and under free. Free parking is also available.

Historic Fort Wayne is at 6325 W. Jefferson Ave in Detroit. For more information, visit historicfortwaynecoalition.com.

