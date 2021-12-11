Lifestyle expert offers holiday gift ideas

(WXYZ) — Kristen Johnson of AGirl and Her Glitter Blog [agirlandherglitter.com] loves to inspire others to create and celebrate the everyday.

Since 2017, she’s worked with Michael’s, HSN, The Home Depot and Xyron. She’s been a designer on Top Chef Restaurant Wars and also threw a baby shower for Jenna Bush Hager. The holiday season, the self proclaimed life-style expert is sharing some wonderful holiday gift ideas for everyone on your list. Johnson's gift suggestions include:

Tasting Cups - ESPRO.com

Air Purifiers - TruSens.com

Chromaflow Coloured Pencils - DerwentArt.com

Creative Station Bundle - Xyron.com

Ander Candy Cane Soap & Lip Balm - SallyeAnder.com

Dry-Erase Glass Desktop Easel - Quartet.com

Home Office Shredders -- GBC.com