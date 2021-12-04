Magician and Michigan native Aaron Radatz to headline holiday show in Canton

CANTON, MI (WXYZ) — With 50 states, 53 countries and 6 continents stamped on his passport, Michigan native Aaron Radatz never forgets his roots and will be returning to the Village Theater in Canton for one show only-Friday, December 10th at 7 p.m.

This year’s show proves to be a special one for Radatz and his choreographer/singing/dancing wife and co-producer April Radatz as the performance will benefit the Detroit Police Officers annual giving campaign aptly named Sergeant Santa. Sergeant Santa will deliver stuffed toys to children handpicked by officers that need extra Christmas joy this season. A new stuffed toy of any sort is requested to be donated in person by all those attending the Radatz holiday magic show on December 10th.

Tickets range from $18 to $30 and can be purchased online at www.cantonvillagetheater.org or by calling (734) 394-5300. Learn more about the award-winning magic of Aaron Radatz at www.aaronradatz.com.