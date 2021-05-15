(WXYZ) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, an opportune time to bring attention to mental health and wellness.

Michigan-based mental health and substance use treatment provider Community Care Services (CCS) and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Michigan (NAMI Mich.) which is dedicated to improving the lives of persons living with serious mental illness and their families through education and advocacy, have teamed up to host a special virtual presentation Take Action: My Mental Wellness [comcareserv.org] on Wed., May 19, 2021 from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard physically, mentally, and emotionally. Many people are experiencing symptoms of anxiety, depression, or other mental health conditions for the first time. The goal of the event is to provide answers, hope and resources to make it easier to take those important first steps towards mental wellness. Take Action: My Mental Wellness is for anyone personally struggling with mental health issues, have questions about treatment programs and resources and eliminating barriers to care.

Mental health experts will answer questions about mental health treatment, stigmas and barriers to care, when is it time to seek help:

Susan Kozak, Executive Director, CCS

Kevin Fisher, Executive Director, NAMI Mich.

Laura Boros, Manager, School and Home-Based programs, CCS

Justin Coates, Manager, Mental Health Intensive Outpatient Program and Substance Abuse Disorder Program, CCS

The virtual presentation is FREE, but registration is required to receive Zoom link and event reminder. Visit the News and Event page at www.comcareserv.org for details and registration.

