MCREST seeking community to support homeless mothers and children

ROSEVILLE, MI (WXYZ) — In honor of Mother’s Day, Macomb County Rotating Emergency Shelter Team (MCREST) is launching a Moms for Moms campaign with a $10,000 matching donation from Christian Financial Credit Union to enhance the support provided to homeless mothers and their children who the organization will serve through its new women and children’s shelter.

MCREST is seeking community support to transform its new shelter into a warm and welcoming place for mothers and children experiencing homelessness. Moms for Moms support will fund necessities like beds, blankets, toys, children’s books, and cookware. Visit MCREST’s Amazon Wishlist (https://amzn.to/32SaXui [amzn.to]) to select an item for the new shelter or mcrest.org to make a monetary donation.

Thanks to the generosity of the community, MCREST has raised $1.6 million through a capital campaign to transform a Mt. Clemens building into a temporary shelter that will create a stable and supportive environment for up to 45 mothers and children to simultaneously receive services on their path to self-reliance. The new facility will provide homeless families with food, educational resources, job training and placement, childcare, early education assistance and an after-school program.