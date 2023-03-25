Watch Now
Metro Detroit chef to compete for in 2023 International Pizza Challenge

Testa Barra
Executive chef Mike Baldwin of Testa Barra in Macomb Township will face off against dozens of other chefs from around the world for the title of Pizza Maker of the Year
Posted at 5:26 AM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 05:27:32-04

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MICH (WXYZ) — Executive chef Mike Baldwin of Testa Barra in Macomb Township will face off against dozens of other chefs from around the world for the title of Pizza Maker of the Year, and bragging rights, during the 2023 International Pizza Challenge.

The competition will take place from Tuesday, March 28, through Thursday, March 30. The global pizza professionals will be competing in four different categories, including traditional, non-traditional, pan, and Neapolitan/STG.

For more information on Chef Baldwin or Testa Barra, visit https://testabarra.comor call 9586) 434-0100.

