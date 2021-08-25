Michigan company making dog treats, providing jobs for people with special needs

(WXYZ) — They say every dog has its day and Thursday is National Dog Day. Beer City Dog Biscuits is celebrating. The company makes all-natural treats for four-legged friends and provides jobs for people with special needs.

Founders Suzanne Wilcox and Leslie Hooker, along with Leslie’s son Tanis -- who helped to inspire the starting of the company -- joined 7 Action News to talk about the treats Beer City Dog Biscuits makes and how they give back to the community.

Beer City Dog Biscuits are available at Pet Supplies Plus, Premier Pet Supplies, select Meijer stores and at beercitydogbiscuits.org.