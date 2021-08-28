(WXYZ) — Michigan Humane’s Mutt March is back and bigger than ever!

With 3 picturesque locations to choose from animal lovers from across the state, and beyond, are stepping into their walking shoes and taking a stroll to celebrate the joy pets bring to our lives from August 28-29, 2021.

This year’s event will offer three sites and two days for people and their pets to support the animals in the care of Michigan Humane:

• Saturday, August 28: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Stony Creek Metropark – Baypoint Beach 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Atwater Brewery, Grosse Pointe Park (After 6 on Kercheval Street Fest)

• Sunday, August 29: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Kensington Metropark – Maple Beach In addition to walking the trails at some of our amazing parks, registrants also have the opportunity to participate in a scavenger hunt, engage in an on-site costume contest and win fun prizes. Walkers without pets are also welcome to join the event.

Registration and participation in the Mutt March is free, but all registrants are encouraged to fundraise to help change animal lives. Funds raised during the 2021 Mutt March will go back to support the programs and services of Michigan Humane which can include cruelty investigation and emergency rescue, community veterinary services, adoption programs, owner support services and much more.

To register and begin fundraising to change the lives of animals, head over to www.michiganhumane.org/muttmarch.