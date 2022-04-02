Michigan Regional Glass Exhibition to open April 3 in West Bloomfield

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Michigan (WXYZ) — Michigan-based Mosaic Artist Michelle Sider has created a series of mosaic works that detail the beauty she finds hiding in plain sight. While biking Michigan’s trails, Sider is often moved by the beauty she finds along the way. From little lakeside towns in northern Michigan to winding back roads around Metro Detroit, she was inspired to create a series of mosaic works. Titled “On the Side of the Road,” Sider based her mosaics on the textures of crumbling, eroded and glistening streetscapes. Two of these contemporary glass works - On the Side of the Road 2 and On the Side of the Road 3 – will be among the works showcased in this year’s Michigan Regional Glass Show.

“I was inspired to create this series while riding my bike along a particularly pothole ridden – and since repaired - section of road inside Kensington Metropolitan Park, Sider said. “The road was so badly in disrepair that I had to concentrate on missing holes rather than anything else on that bike ride. These pieces represent my signature style of zooming in on a subject and creating a dynamic and colorful semi-abstract composition which captures the essence of the subject.”

The 4th Annual Michigan Regional Glass Exhibition, presented by Michigan Hot Glass and juried by Alli Hoag and featuring SIP, a collection of drinking vessels and small works by Ryan Thompson, will run from April 3 through May 18, 2022, at the Janice Charach Gallery, 6600 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield. Admission is free.

You can learn more about Michelle Sider on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn, as well as at www.michellesstudio.com.