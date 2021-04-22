Michigan Science Center opens new exhibit on Earth Day

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Science Center is celebrating Earth Day with a new exhibit, showing the power of nature. It's called Earth. Wind. Weather. -- and it's sponsored by General Motors.

Terry Rhadigan, GM's executive director of corporate giving, joined 7 Action News to talk about the exhibit and some of the 10 hands-on activities it includes.

The exhibit opens Thursday at 4:30 p.m. for members. It opens to the general public on Saturday.

The Michigan Science Center is at 5020 John R in Detroit's midtown area. It's open 1 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

For more on Earth. Wind. Weather. visit mi-sci.org.