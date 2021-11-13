MiSci to host special Wild Weekend November 13 and 14

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Science Center (MiSci) will open its doors for free to the public in a very special Wild Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, November 13 and 14, hosting an animal and conservation-themed movie marathon, pet adoptions and educational sessions with Michigan Humane and The Detroit Zoological Society, courtesy of support from Strategic Staffing Solutions.

While tickets are free, visitors must make reservations in advance to attend the Community Free Weekend on November 13 and 14. Please visit www.mi-sci.org [mi-sci.org] to make reservations. Hours of operations will be 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Nature Preservation – Saturday, November 13

The Detroit Zoological Society will host pop-up exhibits and a Science Stage Show inside MiSci on nature conservancy, the science behind wildlife preservation and the conservation work the Zoo does in the community.

Animal Rescue – Sunday, November 14

The biggest highlight of MiSci’s Wildlife Weekend will be a pet adoption day with Michigan Humane from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Movie Marathon

Visitors will enjoy free movie screenings of Backyard Wilderness in MiSci’s Toyota 4D Theater all weekend long, along with free admission.