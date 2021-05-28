Mixing up summer cocktails with HOUR Detroit's best

(WXYZ) — Shaking things up and looking ahead to the unofficial start of summer with cocktails inspired by Detroit.

Mixologist Nick Britsky, digital director at HOUR Detroit, joined 7 Action News with drink ideas from the magazine's Best of Detroit 2021 -- including Sugar House, Valentine Distilling Co. and Candy Bar.

You'll also see some familiar faces from 7 Action News in the latest edition of the magazine.

For more, visit to hourdetroit.com.

Sugar House Cocktail -- winner for Best Bar

Valentine Distilling -- winner for Best Distillery

2 oz. Valentine Liberator Gin

1 oz. Grapefruit Oleo Saccharum

2 dashes Spring Bitters (or similar bitters)

Candy Bar Cocktail -- winner for Best Swanky Bar

Summer in Southwest

2 oz. Detroit City Distillery Summer Rum

1 oz. pineapple juice

0.5 oz. lime juice

0.25 oz. simple syrup

2-3 slices jalapeno

Sweet and spicy chili salt (Chamoy or Tajin)