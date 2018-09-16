More than 150 artists feature work at Common Ground's Birmingham Street Art Fair
9:11 AM, Sep 16, 2018
Birmingham, Mich. (WXYZ) - The 44th Annual Birmingham Street Art Fair continues today. It's happening at Shain Park in downtown Birmingham. The event includes an annual art auction benefiting Common Ground, a nonprofit agency that helps more than 80,000 people in Michigan move from crisis to hope each year. Admission is free.
