More than 150 artists feature work at Common Ground's Birmingham Street Art Fair

9:11 AM, Sep 16, 2018

Birmingham, Mich. (WXYZ) - The 44th Annual Birmingham Street Art Fair continues today. It's happening at Shain Park in downtown Birmingham. The event includes an annual art auction benefiting Common Ground, a nonprofit agency that helps more than 80,000 people in Michigan move from crisis to hope each year. Admission is free.

