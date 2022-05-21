National Safe Sun Week highlights the importance of proper skin care

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH (WXYZ) — National Safe Sun Week is observed annually during the week before Memorial Day.

As Americans prepare to enjoy Memorial Day weekend and embrace the start of summer, health professionals seek to raise awareness of the best practices to follow when it comes to sun exposure, ensuring that everyone remains safe as they enjoy the spoils of the warm weather, due to the sun’s damage and skin cancer affecting people of all skin tones.Facials are sometimes viewed as a luxury; but they are more than that. They are a powerful preventative tool to help nourish and replenish your skin, as well as an opportunity for you to relax and take care of yourself.

Facials are also a great solution for reducing acne, removing blackhead and whiteheads, including helping to keep your face clean as the season changes.Your skin care routine should change with the season too. Just as you switch your clothes once the temperature starts to rise, you may want to consider making a few swaps, like to your facial cleanser, moisturizer, and serums.

