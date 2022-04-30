Watch
National SuperHero Saturday 2022 to be celebrated on April 30th

Superhero Saturday.png
Canterbury Village
Canterbury Village celebrates SuperHero Saturday.<br/><br/>
Posted at 6:11 AM, Apr 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-30 06:12:08-04

LAKE ORION, MICH (WXYZ) — Canterbury Village celebrates National SuperHero Saturday.

Highlights for the April 30th event will include a meet and mingle with your favorite superhero characters, magicians, jugglers, SuperHero Stunt Shows, contests, monster truck rides, petting zoo, live music and much more!

Session 1: 10am-1pm
Session 2: 2pm-5pm

Tickets are $7 for adults. Children under 2, Military and Veterans can get in for free. Additional service fees may apply. Parking is $5. Tickets available at SuperHeroSaturday.com [linkprotect.cudasvc.com] or CanterburyVillageEvents.com [linkprotect.cudasvc.com]

