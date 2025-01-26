Oak Park Winterfest 2025 set for Sunday, January 26

OAK PARK, MI (WXYZ) — Huge crowds will gather in Oak Park on Sunday, January 26, for Winterfest 2025.

The food and will take place from 1 p.m. to 4p.m. at the Oak Park Community Center (14300 Oak Park Blvd).

The annual family-friendly event is hosted by the City of Oak and Oak Park Recreation and will include horse and carriage rides, a petting zoo (reindeer only), ice carving, hot chocolate, ice skating, s'mores and chili. There will also be various activities inside the Community Center for the children to participate in. Admission and parking for Winterfest are free.

