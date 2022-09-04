Oakland Family Services offers tips to help families ease the transition from summer to school.

BERKLEY, MICH (WXYZ) — As kids and teachers get ready to head back into the classroom, Oakland Family Services has a few tips to help families ease the transition from summer to school.

1. GET INTO A ROUTINE

Solid morning and evening routines (and sleep schedules!) are key to making sure children head off to school ready to learn. Don’t wait until the night before school starts to try a new routine - getting your child acclimated a few weeks in advance makes those first school mornings run much smoother.

Emily Mandigo, Oakland Family Services’ assistant director of treatment services, finds that incorporating small games and learning activities can make routines more fun for kids.

2. START TO SOCIALIZE

Setting up playdates with classmates before school starts can help your child dip their toes back into socializing with peers.

If you haven’t connected with other families in your child’s class yet, it might be a good idea to expose your child to other children with a trip to a playground or another public space for kids.

3. GET INVOLVED

Good parent-teacher relationships encourage student success. Parents can help start things off on the right foot by taking a tour, meeting their children’s teachers, and learning teachers’ preferred ways of communicating, Clayton said. While continuity between school and home is important, parents should also make sure their kids have room to grow and learn through trial and error.

4. MANAGE EXPECTATIONS

Parents are reminded to check in with their own anxieties and expectations for the upcoming school year, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more, visit Back to school tips from Oakland Family Services — Oakland Family Services.