LANSING, MICH (WXYZ) — Child and Family Charities shares the incredible opportunity of teaming up with 93 social service agencies and hundreds of generous donors, volunteers and pilots, creating memories for over 6,600 children currently residing in out-of-home placement all across Michigan.

Operation Good Cheer is a program of Child and Family Charities. This annual, volunteer-based Christmas gift-giving program for children in foster care will once again be launching “Spirit of Good Cheer” flights and ground distribution on December 3, 2022 from Oakland County International Airport to deliver

20,000 gifts to over 6,600 children across the state of Michigan. Through this program, foster children throughout Michigan will know that people care about them and are thinking about them this Christmas.

The children who participate in Operation Good Cheer are victims of abuse, neglect, and abandonment. Through their foster care agencies, each child in the program creates a “Wish List" with six gift ideas they would like for Christmas. Child and Family Charities distributes their lists to hundreds of individual and group donors who purchase and wrap the gifts specially chosen for each individual child.

Every child and youth participating in the program receives at least three gifts, including items such as toys, books, clothing, bikes, and electronics. The gifts are then taken to drop off locations to await transportation to Oakland County International Airport in Waterford.

On Friday, December 2, 2022, the gifts will be collected from 36 “pick-up” locations where they will make their journey to the Oakland County International Airport via donated ground transportation. The hangar, graciously provided by Pentastar Aviation, will have hundreds of enthusiastic volunteers on-hand

at the Oakland County International Airport throughout the two-day period to assist with sorting and loading 20,000 gifts for distribution to infants, children, and youths across the state of Michigan. All distribution flights and local ground transport will depart from Oakland County International Airport on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

To learn more, visit Child and Family Services of Michigan.