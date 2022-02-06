Pączki Day Vodka, by Detroit City Distillery, set to return February 11

DETROIT (WXYZ) — To the delight of paczki lovers everywhere, Detroit City Distillery (DCD) limited-edition Pączki Day Vodka (PDV) will return with sales commencing online via www.detroitcitydistillery.com on Friday, February 11 at 8 AM.

The spirit is distilled with fresh-baked raspberry pączki from the legendary, family-owned New Palace Bakery of Hamtramck.

What started as an experiment making 20 bottles for family and friends five years ago has become a must-have sensation within Michigan’s Polish community. Last year, the Distillery sold out of 4,200 bottles online in just 22 minutes, while many liquor stores sold out as soon as it hit the shelves.

How it’s Made

This year the Distillery will procure over 3,000 glazed raspberry pączki from Hamtramck’s New Palace Bakery to distill in 100 percent potato vodka from Poland and Michigan. Each batch uses 18-dozen pączki baked fresh that morning, which are then are soaked for 24 hours in vodka inside a 500-gallon copper pot still before they are distilled.

What Does it Taste Like?

The magic of distillation transforms the pączki and vodka into a crystal-clear spirit that is smooth, buttery and has a distinct raspberry finish. Pączki Day Vodka is best enjoyed chilled over ice, mixed in a cocktail or as a pączki chaser.

How to Buy

Sales will commence online via www.detroitcitydistillery.com/shop on Friday, February 11 at 8 AM. PDV bottles are $35 each. Customers can collect their purchases at DCD’s Tasting Room at 2462 Riopelle Street in Detroit’s Eastern Market from Friday, February 18 through Sunday, February 27. Customers may also purchase PDV at select liquor stores while supplies last.

Paczki Day Party – Detroit City Distillery Tasting Room

Date: Saturday, February 26, 10 AM to 11 PM

Location: 2462 Riopelle Street in Eastern Market - Detroit City Distillery Tasting Room – Indoors and outdoors, with limited capacity and free admission. The outdoor patio area encompasses an entire city block.

Events: Local Polish music, food and Paczki Day Vodka libations will be served. More info @detroitcitydistillery on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Polish Daisy

1.5 oz. Pączki Day Vodka

3/4 oz. Vanilla Simple Syrup*

1/2 oz. Cocchi Americano

1/4 oz. Lemon Juice

Combine ingredients, shake and strain up into a coupe glass (champagne glass with a long stem and broad, shallow bowl) and garnish with a lemon twist

*Simple Syrup: Simple 1:1 sugar and water. For Vanilla Symple Syrup, add 1/4 tsp vanilla paste per cup syrup. It doesn’t have to be heated; just stir well and blend.