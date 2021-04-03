Watch
President of Cadillac Travel share tips for Spring getaways

Bruce Bennett
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Posted at 6:11 AM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 06:12:52-04

(WXYZ) — U.S. airlines’ have losses expected to top $35 billion during this pandemic and most carriers won’t see relief until the second half of 2021.

Many potential customers are still nervous about flying. For those venturing out, there are last minute places to go that are being safe due the virus. David Fishman, walks through travel restrictions and how those wanting to get to see loved ones this spring and travel again safely through the airports and cruise ships that will open soon.

