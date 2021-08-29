SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — For over 25 years, PuppetART has entertained crowds of all ages through the art of puppetry.

The Southfield, Michigan based museum/theater offers a repertoire of 11 productions based on fairytales and folktales from around the world. PuppetART prides itself in promoting diversity through its performances that feature world-class puppets that are handmade in-house. Performances feature hand, rod, shadow, string marionette and other puppet variations all designed to incorporate the artistic traditions of the culture the source material is drawn from.

For a full list of the shows, visit ww.puppetart.org