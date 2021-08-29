Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

PuppetART has entertained crowds of all ages through the art of puppetry

items.[0].image.alt
PuppetART Museum/Theatre
PuppetART’s philosophy celebrates cultural diversity and values artistic professionalism.
PuppetART Museum.jpg
PuppetART Museum 1.jpg
Posted at 3:52 AM, Aug 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-29 03:53:13-04

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) — For over 25 years, PuppetART has entertained crowds of all ages through the art of puppetry.

The Southfield, Michigan based museum/theater offers a repertoire of 11 productions based on fairytales and folktales from around the world. PuppetART prides itself in promoting diversity through its performances that feature world-class puppets that are handmade in-house. Performances feature hand, rod, shadow, string marionette and other puppet variations all designed to incorporate the artistic traditions of the culture the source material is drawn from.

For a full list of the shows, visit ww.puppetart.org

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!