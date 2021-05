(WXYZ) — Hitting the pavement to help find a cure for the world's toughest cancer. The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network's PurpleStride walk is going virtual this Saturday. The goal is to raise awareness and funds to help patients and to find a cure.

PurpleStride chair Renee Koury joined 7 Action News anchor Alicia Smith, who will serve as the emcee, to talk about PurpleStride.

Click here for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network's website to register and donate.