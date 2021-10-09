DETROIT (WXYZ) — Quinceañera is celebrated when a girl turns 15, it is both a religious and a social event that emphasizes the importance of family and society in the life of a young woman.

It is celebrated in Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean, as well as in Latino communities in the United States and elsewhere.

As a little girl, Eulalia dreamed of having a quinceanera and was really disappointed when she wasn’t able to have one. Determined to give other girls the dream that she never had, she opened her store in June of 2009 with her husband. Word of mouth spread quickly, and Quince Primaveras moved to a larger facility in order to serve their growing clientele and to offer a wider selection of dresses in Detroit and the surrounding areas. To learn more, visit www.15primaverasllc.com [15primaverasllc.com] and/or www.facebook.com/15Primaveras313 [facebook.com]