Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Resources for patients and caregivers during Blood Cancer Awareness Month

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:20 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 10:20:30-04

(WXYZ) — Help for patients battling diseases like leukemia and lymphoma. September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month and the Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan is marking a milestone.

Melissa Antoncic, the foundation’s director of patient support, joined 7 Action New to talk about the resources they provide to patients and caretakers -- at no cost.

The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan is located at 27655 Middlebelt, Suite 160, in Farmington Hills. For more information, visit bloodcancerfoundationmi.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Give a child a book and impact a life!