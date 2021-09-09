Resources for patients and caregivers during Blood Cancer Awareness Month

(WXYZ) — Help for patients battling diseases like leukemia and lymphoma. September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month and the Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan is marking a milestone.

Melissa Antoncic, the foundation’s director of patient support, joined 7 Action New to talk about the resources they provide to patients and caretakers -- at no cost.

The Blood Cancer Foundation of Michigan is located at 27655 Middlebelt, Suite 160, in Farmington Hills. For more information, visit bloodcancerfoundationmi.org.