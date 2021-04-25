Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Salon2Go Medical Spa aims to provide the most ultimate experience in the industry

items.[0].image.alt
Salon2Go Medical Spa
Salon2Go Medical Spa
Salon2Go Med Spa.jpeg
Micro bladding.png
Posted at 4:52 AM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 06:53:04-04

FARMINGTON HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — Salon2Go Medical Spa was founded by entrepreneur and model Danielle Whitaker and created to provide the most ultimate experience in the Industry.

After traveling around the globe experiencing cosmetic procedures, Whitaker found the best anti-aging and spa treatments to truly satisfy customers and bring them the most ultimate experience. From the failures she found in the industry she has crafted a master medical spa to provide the most premium cosmetic procedures available with staff keeping up on the most modern procedures.

To learn more about Salon2Go Medical Spa, visit https://www.salon2gomedspa.com/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!