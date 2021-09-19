September 15 to October 15 is National Hispanic American Heritage Month

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The mission of COMPÁS is to provide high-quality performing arts training and cultural experiences with an emphasis on youth socio-emotional development. The program preserves the Latinx heritage of Southwest Detroit and celebrates its diversity through the arts.

COMPÁS is always continually seeking to expand the arts by finding new ways to provide services and awareness across the arts in Southwest Detroit. COMPÁS tries to reach the broader community with these efforts, by not just offering music and dance classes year after year, but instead finding new avenues through the arts to reach more people. Every person may have a different art discipline that speaks to them. COMPÁS strives to come up with new ways and ideas to spark even more interest across the community, thus making the arts more accessible.

To learn more, visit compascenter.org.