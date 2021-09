PONTIAC, MICH (WXYZ) — Motor Bella, the all-new, auto-centric event, is taking place at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac September 23-26.

Hours for this weekend:

· Saturday, Sept. 25 – 9 am – 8 pm

· Sunday, Sept. 26 – 9 am – 7 pm

For scheduling information, visit www.motorbella.com.

To purchase tickets and parking, visit https://www.ticketweb.com/event/motor-bella-public-days-m1-concourse-tickets/11191875.