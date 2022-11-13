Shop local art and handmade goods at All Things Detroit

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Get into the spirit with the All Things Detroit Holiday Experience [iloveallthingsdetroit.com] on November 13, 2022 when more than 200 local makers and businesses gather to sell a wide array of handcrafted and holiday-themed goods, gifts and foods.

This holiday shopping experience will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Detroit Eastern Market, 2934 Russell Street (Sheds 3, 4 and 5). General admission is $5. However Beat the Crowd tickets (sold online only at events.allthingsticketing.com) include early entry at 9:30 a.m. and allow shopping from 10-11 a.m. - prior to general admission. Beat the Crowd shoppers also receive a complimentary All Things Detroit tote bag.

For those who love to shop local and support small businesses, All Things Detroit is the event that brings it all together. Make a day of it. Dine at the food truck rally, shop for gifts made by local makers and entrepreneurs and spend a joyful day wandering Detroit’s historic Eastern Market. A brand new collection of artists has been added to the event for the first time this fall. All participating artists were chosen and curated by Colibri the Artist [facebook.com].

This year, be sure to stock up on original holiday greeting cards and wrapping paper created by The Candidly Speaking [thecandidlyspeaking.com] based in Fraser, Mich. The woman-owned stationary greeting card and stationary shop that remains committed to celebrating black images and experiences. Owner LaToya Simpson said: “My goal is to create representation in an industry where people who look and sound like me have a voice.”

Shop for cozy wearable art handmade crochet fashions or herbal beauty products crafted by Nan’Chang Creations [instagram.com]. “My mission is to create beautiful wearable art pieces that are stylish and unique,” said Owner Nan’Chang Springer, of Taylor. Keep an eye out for a new fall spice herbal bath tea, grown from herbs in her own garden. It’s a relaxing experience anyone can enjoy.

Check out Michigan-inspired home décor by Megan Mitchell of White Pansy Boutique [whitepansyboutique.com]. Personalized and witty in design, these welcome mats, kitchen towels, trivets, coasters and cutting boards make meaningful holiday gift options.

And don’t forget to swing by Detroit Cocoa Bar [thedetroitcocoabar.com] and buy a chocolatey treat from Owners Deirdre Johnson, Rosalind Jackson and Vonetta Robinson. Their signature Hug-in-a-Mug cocoa calls to mind the best childhood memories. It blends milk and dark chocolate for the perfect warm-up. A vegan option is also available.