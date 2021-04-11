Shopping the racks at the the Salvation Army Thrift Store

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — After a year of sweatpants and cozy clothes, the change in weather calls for a change in wardrobe!

Refresh your look with spring fashion finds from The Salvation Army Family Thrift Stores. There are more than 30 shops in the metro Detroit area. Fashion trends for Spring 2021 are posted below.

Head-to-Toe Trends – Look your best in the season’s hottest styles.



Bucket hats

Embroidered coats

Business casual suiting

Wrap skirts

Wide-leg pants

Knee-high boots

Color Me Impressed – Brighten your days with fun colors.



Bubblegum pink Pure pastels Yellow bags Blue accents Fantasy florals



Spiced-Up Sporty – From the couch, to the gym and beyond.



Bike shorts Sporty sunnies Athletic hoodies Return of the tracksuit



Pop! Go the Accessories – The more, the merrier.



Long necklaces Fringed bags Feathery details



In addition to offering the community everyday savings on daily necessities, simple pleasures and unique treasures, the stores fund The Salvation Army Southeast Michigan Adult Rehabilitation Center’s independently funded, 180-day residential rehabilitation program for individuals. The center helps bridge the gap on the road to recovery for men and women struggling with substance abuse by providing physical, emotional, social and spiritual assistance. To learn more, visit https://satruck.org/