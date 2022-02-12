(WXYZ) — Kelly Houseman, MS, LPC, NCC is a licensed therapist and mental health advocate, shares some simple Acts of Self Love that you can do now instead of waiting for Valentine's Day. They're posted below.

Indulge in something you would normally reserve for someone else: a box of chocolates, a bouquet of flowers, or even a piece of jewelry

Take yourself on a date (You don’t have to take anyone else’s interest into account.): museum, art gallery, botanical gardens, movies, theater, even a restaurant

Prioritize your health: make those overdue doctors appointments. Take that fitness class, ask a buddy to join you to help keep you accountable, drink that green smoothie. This includes prioritizing mental health: see a therapist, get yourself a S.A.D. lamp, make time for spirituality, read an inspirational book

Schedule time-outs for yourself, even if you do nothing “productive” with that time. This includes actually taking all of your vacation days, mental health days, and sick days

Make time for your inner child. Play. Find something fun to do just for the sake of fun, not to turn into a money-making endeavor.

For more suggestions, visit www.kellyhouseman.com.