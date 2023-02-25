'Skating with the Stars Detroit' is Figure Skating in Detroit's annual event fundraiser

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Figure Skating in Detroit (FSD), a nonprofit that combines academics and figure skating for girls ages 6-18, will host its annual Skating with the Stars event on Saturday, Feb. 25, in partnership with Downtown Detroit Partnership at The Rink at Campus Martius Park presented by Visit Detroit.

The annual ‘Skating with the Stars’ event is FSD’s major fundraiser of the year and aims to raise $30,000 to go toward academic programming, field trips, uniforms, equipment and ice time.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to experience live on-ice performances by the girls of FSD, special appearances by Olympic Gold Medalist Meryl Davis, World Champion Hurdler Candace Price, WNBA player Stacey Lovelace and a surprise Ice Hockey Champion, along with other special guests. Attendees can also experience live music, additional performances, hot chocolate, ice skating, giveaways, a photobooth and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Downtown Detroit Partnership for our third annual ‘Skating with the Stars’ celebration where on-ice fun meets off-ice activations for all ages, skaters and non-skaters alike,” said Lori Ward, executive director of Figure Skating in Detroit. “With the invaluable support and participation of the community, the girls of Figure Skating in Detroit will continue to grow, thrive and become the strong women and confident leaders they were meant to be.”

The Downtown Detroit Partnership will host FSD’s ‘Skating with the Stars’ fundraiser at The Rink at Campus Martius Park from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with “doors” opening at 2 p.m. Figure Skating in Detroit and its annual fundraiser is just one of dozens of mission-driven community events and campaigns the Downtown Detroit Partnership hosts annually at The Rink at Campus Martius Park. Nearly 100,000 people skated during the 2021 season – a new record – and it is open daily, including holidays, through March 5.

Tickets for ‘Skating with the Stars’ range from $15-$50 and can be purchased online. During the event, FSD will host a panel discussion of champion women athletes and leaders, which will include Davis, Price, Lovelace and other special guests.

For ticket information, visit Skating with the Stars Detroit 2023 Tickets, Sat, Feb 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM | Eventbrite.